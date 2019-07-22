Piedmont/Triad Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. today at Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, emaill Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Parkinson’s Forward: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Services Building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. It is a support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and care partners. For more information, call Jim Nottke at 336-972-7091.
Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. today at Clemmons United Methodist Church in the church parlor, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
Nar-Anon Family Groups: 7:30 p.m. today at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. For more information, go to www.nar-anon.org.
To the Moon and Beyond: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Community Meditation: noon Tuesday at Wildlight, 612 N. Trade St. Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wildlightwellnesscollective.com.