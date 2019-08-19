Cancer Companions Devotional: 10:30 a.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. This is a support group for those in the cancer journey and their caregivers as well, that is focused on God. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Local History Lecture Series: The Lewisville School: 6 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Around the World in Seven Courses: WFU Lifelong Learning Fall Preview: 6:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
Aging Matters: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church fellowship hall, building B, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Pre-registration is preferred and can be made by calling 336-652-0474 or email acapwinstonsalem@gmail.com. Free.
Piedmont Chamber Singers Auditions: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.piedmontchambersingers.org.