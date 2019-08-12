Homesteaders Series: Natural Summer Skincare: 11 a.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information or to register, call 336-703-2940.
Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Alex’s Grill Cruise-in: 4-8 p.m. today at 6750 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-946-1712.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
Vijay Gupta: 7:30 p.m. today at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $40, $75 for VIP seating and post-performance reception. Gupta’s performance is part of Artivate Summit. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/artivate.