Age-Friendly Forsyth: will have community meetings to hear experiences and views on aging. There will be a meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hunt Park Apartments, 5100 Hunt Park Court, Winston-Salem. Another meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information or to register, call Arleatha Patterson at 336-701-1700 ext. 112 or email arleatha@forsythfutures.org.
“Honoring Heroes”: 5-7 p.m. today at the Gateway Gallery, 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. The show and sale will feature works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and cards. Music by The Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble. For more information, call 336-837-6826 or go to www.enrichmentarc.org.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara or call 336-712-7575.
“Sister Act”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, and Aug. 2-3; 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4 at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students. For more information, or to buy tickets, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/tickets or call 336-499-1010.
WAHS Arts, Crafts, & Antiques Summer Festival: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4700 Old Walkertown Road, Walkertown. Proceeds will benefit the Walkertown Area Historical Society.
FarmStock: noon-midnight Saturday at Rizzo’s, 6353 Cephis Drive, Clemmons. A free all day music and arts festival in the spirit of Woodstock.