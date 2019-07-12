Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp: “Pinocchio”: 10 a.m. today; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. For ages 5-18, must have completed kindergarten. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org.
Kaleideum’s Peppercorn Theatre Presents: “Stoo’s Famous Martian-American Gumbo”: 6:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and July 20-21, 28; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 19, 26; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 27 at The Arts Based School, 1380 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. Admission is $12, $10 for Kaleideum members. For ages 6 and older. For more information, go to www.peppercorntheatre.org.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara or call 336-712-7575.
True Temple Outreach Ministries: Pastor Essie C. McCullough will be speaking at the 43rd Pastoral Anniversary at 7 p.m. today. The church is located at 1415 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-771-2111.
The Good Time Band with Bill Brady: 7 p.m. today at the Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.
“High Noon” Screening: 7:30-11 p.m. today at Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Free.
“Hairspray”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, and July 17-20; 2 p.m. Sunday and July 21 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16-$18 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188088.
Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.