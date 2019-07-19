Goler Memorial AME Zion Church: 630 N. Patterson Ave., will its semi-annual sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday. Sponsored by Goler Memorial Parent Body Missionary Society. The socks are $1 per pair and are first quality. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community. For more information, call 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
Artisans at the Garden Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. For more information, go to www.twincityartisansnc.com or email sunfire72@carolina.rr.com.
Yoga for Beginners: 11 a.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. The class meets once a month. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Moon Dance: 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
UNCSA Summer Dance 2019: 2 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $12. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu.
“Sister Act”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, and July 26-27, Aug. 2-3; 3 p.m. Sunday, and July 28, Aug. 4 at Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/tickets or call 336-499-1010.
Classic Muscle Annual Sizzlin’ Summer Cruise-in: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 5415 Kelly-Moore Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-727-4828. The raindate is 1-5 p.m. Sunday.