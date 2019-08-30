Go, See, Do

Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Public Tour: Artistic Choices: 1-2 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Curator-led tour of “Furnished.” For more information, go to www.secca.org.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

American Legion Cruisers Cruise-in: 6 p.m.-until today at American Legion Post 55, 111 Miller St., Winston-Salem.

Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478 or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

