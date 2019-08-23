Rock Concert: LionBadgerSnake: 4:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is free but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara or call 336-712-7575.
“The Great Gatsby” (2013) Screening: 7 p.m. today at Reynolda House lawn, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Starring Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Carey Mulligan. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org. To register, call 336-758-5150.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call or go to 336-786-4478, www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Girl Scouts Troop 01929 Vendor Fair & Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem. Michele Marlene Manderine’s oil paintings and crafts will be for sale. For more information, email troop01928 @gmail.com.
15th Annual Shmedfest: 4-9 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas W. Frederick Clock Tower at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/601350040366492/.
Piedmont Opera presents “Sacred and Profane”: 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $24, $8 for students.