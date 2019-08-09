Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
The Produce Box Storytime: 11 a.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. Also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
St. Phillips Church: Vacation Bible school 6-7:30 p.m. today at 1804 N. Claremont Ave., Winston-Salem. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Free backpacks with school supplies. Transportation provided. For more information, call 270-519-8909.
Life Song: Through the Generations: A Night of Talent: 7 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, 431 W. Bodenhamer St., Kernersville. Admission is $12 and $7 for seniors and children. For more information, go to www.shepctrkville.com.
“Billy Elliott: The Musical”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Aug. 14-17; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 18 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.wstheatrealliance.org.