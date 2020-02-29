March 20, 22, 24: Piedmont Opera will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” at 8 p.m. March 20, 2 p.m. March 22 and 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. In the early 1860s, newly widowed Anna Leonowens and her son, Louis, set sail from their native England for Bangkok, Siam (now Thailand), where Anna is to be the schoolteacher for the royal offspring of the King of Siam. Wayne Hu plays the King, Elizabeth Pacheco Rose plays Anna, and former Miss America Nia Franklin plays Tuptim. Tickets are at www.Piedmont Opera.org or 336-725-7101.

