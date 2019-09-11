“What Is Dementia” Film and Discussion: 6 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Lunch and Learn Lecture: “Gardening and Landscaping with Mushrooms”: noon Thursday at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Lecture by Ernie and Cathy Wheeler. Admission is $2, free for members. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Has begun rehearsals for the 2019/2020 season. The rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end Thursday. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Friday Sandwich and Bake Sale Fundraiser: Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will hold a sandwich and bake sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Breakfast sandwiches $3.50; hamburgers $3.50; hot dogs $2.50; homemade bake sale items are individually priced. For information call 336 406-8669 and leave a message.
45th Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Moratock Park, 1077 Sheppard Mill Road, Danbury. Traditional and Americana music, visual arts and craft demonstrations, river activities, dance troupes, children’s area visual and performing arts, local food vendors. Free. For information, including complete entertainment lineup, go to http://stokesarts.org.
