Katharine Reynolds’ Educational Mission: 1913-1924: 6:30 p.m. today at the Walkertown Public Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown. For more information, go to www.WalkertownAreaHistoricalSociety.org.

Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 2:15-3:15 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller St., 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. It is a support group for stroke survivors and caregivers. For more information, call 336-716-3011 or email rkjohnsn@wakehealth.edu.

Aging Matters: 5:30-7 p.m. today at Knollwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Building B, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free. Pre-registration is preferred by calling 336-652-0474 or email acapwinstonsalem@gmail.com.

Coping with the Death of a Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.

Coping with the Death of a Child of Any Age: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. Pre-registration is required: 336-331-1300, www.trellissupport.org.

“Trees in Trouble” and “Our Planet: Forests”: 7-9 p.m. today at Temple Emanuel Education Building, second floor, 201 Oakwood Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call Gayle Tuch at 336-407-2767 or email gayle@ggtuchlaw.com.

