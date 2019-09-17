Katharine Reynolds’ Educational Mission: 1913-1924: 6:30 p.m. today at the Walkertown Public Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown. For more information, go to www.WalkertownAreaHistoricalSociety.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 2:15-3:15 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller St., 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. It is a support group for stroke survivors and caregivers. For more information, call 336-716-3011 or email rkjohnsn@wakehealth.edu.
Aging Matters: 5:30-7 p.m. today at Knollwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Building B, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free. Pre-registration is preferred by calling 336-652-0474 or email acapwinstonsalem@gmail.com.
Coping with the Death of a Parent: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Coping with the Death of a Child of Any Age: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. Pre-registration is required: 336-331-1300, www.trellissupport.org.
“Trees in Trouble” and “Our Planet: Forests”: 7-9 p.m. today at Temple Emanuel Education Building, second floor, 201 Oakwood Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call Gayle Tuch at 336-407-2767 or email gayle@ggtuchlaw.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.