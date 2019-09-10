Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. today at The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 336-893-4220.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 11 a.m. today at Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville. The cost is $5 per class. Classes are taught by Beth Blair. For more information, email Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or call 336-407-0621.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a wide variety of music. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.
OTSP: Ruler’s Crown Craft: 4:30-5:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For ages 5 and older. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Winston-Salem Pops Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. today and Sept. 17 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.
