Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.
Get to Know Your Library: Homework Help Resources Class: 4:30-5:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
“Release of the Untamed Mind: Works by Hoyte Phifer, Visual Artist and Poet”: Opening reception 6 p.m. today at the Delta Arts Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-722-2625 or go to www.deltaartscenter.org.
Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Fellowship with food and music. Free. You may bring your instrument/s and play along. Feel free to bring a dish to share. For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors: Today through Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem. For more information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/festival19.
“Visitations,” Book Launch: 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem, poet Jenny Bates will introduce her new book of poetry, drawn from her roots in Stokes County. For more information, go to www.hermitfeatherspress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.