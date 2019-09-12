Go, See, Do

Art in the Evening: 5-8 p.m. today at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A community open house with live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities. This year’s theme is “Art Trip.” Attendees can grab a “Sawtooth Passport,” get a stamp at each of the studios and turn in their full passport for a chance to win two free Taste of Art classes. All Art in the Evening attendees will receive a complimentary Sawtooth membership with class registration. www.sawtooth.org.

Sierra Club’s September Program and Potluck: 6 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. social, 7:30 p.m. announcements, 7:45 p.m. program today at Family Services, 1200 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. For more information go to www.northcarolina.sierraclub.org/foothills/.

The Best of the 2019 Greensboro 48 Hour Film Festival: 7 p.m. today at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. A RiverRun event, admission is $3 at the door.

Motorcycle Charity Ride: 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 149 Wheeler St., Winston-Salem. The ride will provide food and clothing as well as school supplies for the community. For more information, call Brenda McFarlin at 336-655-7233 or Pallas Q. Purvis at 336-692-8211.

Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival: 10 a.m. Saturday at 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, activities include live music, crafts, classic car show, and games. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.cbcbluegrass.com.

