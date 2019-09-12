Art in the Evening: 5-8 p.m. today at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A community open house with live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities. This year’s theme is “Art Trip.” Attendees can grab a “Sawtooth Passport,” get a stamp at each of the studios and turn in their full passport for a chance to win two free Taste of Art classes. All Art in the Evening attendees will receive a complimentary Sawtooth membership with class registration. www.sawtooth.org.
Sierra Club’s September Program and Potluck: 6 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. social, 7:30 p.m. announcements, 7:45 p.m. program today at Family Services, 1200 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. For more information go to www.northcarolina.sierraclub.org/foothills/.
The Best of the 2019 Greensboro 48 Hour Film Festival: 7 p.m. today at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. A RiverRun event, admission is $3 at the door.
Motorcycle Charity Ride: 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 149 Wheeler St., Winston-Salem. The ride will provide food and clothing as well as school supplies for the community. For more information, call Brenda McFarlin at 336-655-7233 or Pallas Q. Purvis at 336-692-8211.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival: 10 a.m. Saturday at 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, activities include live music, crafts, classic car show, and games. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.cbcbluegrass.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.