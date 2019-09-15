Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurant 50th Anniversary Celebration: 3-6 p.m. today at 50 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call Mayberry’s, 336-724-3682 or email rankinmd140@gmail.com.
Susan Braden’s “Because I Can, Sir!”: 3 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. A one-woman musical comedy by Susan Braden detailing her fight against a rare form of cancer. Free. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Mike Lupica: 6 p.m. Monday at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. He is the author of “Strike Zone.” Free. Pre-registration is required and can be made at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4294731.
“Treasure Island” Auditions: 7-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, adult and older teens auditions only, at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. For more information, go to www.kltheatre.com.
Breakfast in the Park: 7-10 a.m., Saturday at Germanton Park, 3010 N.C. 65, Germanton. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, gravy, hash browns, coffee, juice and hot homemade biscuits. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Children under 6 eat free. Proceeds used to maintain and improve Germanton Park. Call Mark Rutledge, 336-994-2398 or Linda Woodard, 336-969-5495.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.