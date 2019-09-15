Go, See, Do

Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurant 50th Anniversary Celebration: 3-6 p.m. today at 50 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call Mayberry’s, 336-724-3682 or email rankinmd140@gmail.com.

Susan Braden’s “Because I Can, Sir!”: 3 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. A one-woman musical comedy by Susan Braden detailing her fight against a rare form of cancer. Free. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Mike Lupica: 6 p.m. Monday at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. He is the author of “Strike Zone.” Free. Pre-registration is required and can be made at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4294731.

“Treasure Island” Auditions: 7-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, adult and older teens auditions only, at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. For more information, go to www.kltheatre.com.

Breakfast in the Park: 7-10 a.m., Saturday at Germanton Park, 3010 N.C. 65, Germanton. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, gravy, hash browns, coffee, juice and hot homemade biscuits. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Children under 6 eat free. Proceeds used to maintain and improve Germanton Park. Call Mark Rutledge, 336-994-2398 or Linda Woodard, 336-969-5495.

