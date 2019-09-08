Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
“Constellation: Works by Bach, Corelli, Chopin, Beethoven and Orff with a Jazzy Kick”: 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free but a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Winston-Salem Community Band Concert: 6:30 p.m. today on the lawn at Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road. In case of rain, concert will be inside. Admission is free.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: Will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bethabara Visitors’ Center, 2147 Bethabara Road. The program will be about the Continental Congress “Rise and Shine for America,” led by Helen Vasudevan. Information about DAR will be available for people who are interested in joining.
Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Has begun rehearsals for the 2019/2020 season. The rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end Thursday. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
