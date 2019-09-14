Go, See, Do

Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center and Park, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The rain date is Oct. 5. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Clemmons Coffee, Donuts and Jam: 9-11 a.m. today at the Ryan Wood Memorial Amphitheatre, behind Clemmons Elementary School, 6200 Bingham Ave., Clemmons. Free. For more information, call 336-416-7715.

North Carolina’s Big Pour: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The festival celebrates the specialty craft beverage industry that focuses on beer, cider, coffee and honey. Admission is $40, $5 for children 4-12. For more information, go to www.bigpournc.com.

Kernersville Cruise-in: 4-7 p.m. today on North and South Main Street, downtown Kernersville. Free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Old Salem.AACA.

N.C. Brass Band: Brass at the Opera: 7:30 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $5 for students. For more information, go to www.ncbrassband.org.

UNCSA Presents Flor de Toloache: 7:30 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. All female mariachi band. Admission is $20-$40. For more information, go to uncsa.edu or call 336-721-1945.

“Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m. today, Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 and $18. For more information, go to www.wstheatrealliance.org.

