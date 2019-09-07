Farm Fun Day: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today at Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove. Admission is $5. For more information, call 336-529-4084.
Miniature Air Show Fundraiser For Second Harvest Food Bank: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at Hobby Park, 2301 W. Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem. Watch skilled pilots fly a variety of aircraft. Try flying yourself with a trained instructor. Free admission and parking. Hot dog lunch only $5 or a bag of nonperishable food. Raffle for great aero-modeling prizes. All money and food will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. For more information, call 336-970-1508 or visit www.hobbyparkrc.net.
“Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective”: 2 p.m. today at Hugh Morton Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Stephen Fletcher, Photographic Archivist at UNC-CH, will discuss Morton’s photography career. Free. For more information, go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Jimmy W. Johnson: The Spirit of Elvis: 3 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15-$25. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
New YMCA Pool Ribbon Cutting: 6 p.m. today at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons. Free. There will be refreshments and a raffle for a $250 YMCA gift card, winner must be present. Following the ribbon cutting there will be a family movie night featuring “Smallfoot.” Bring blankets or a folding chair.
