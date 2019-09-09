Go, See, Do

Writing Through Our Grief: 9:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. The workshop is for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org or call 336-331-1318.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

“Chopin Meets the Beatles” and “Three Scenes from Poland”: 7:30-8:45 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call Tom Phillips at 336-758-5180 or email phillito@wfu.edu.

Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Fork Recreation Center, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com.

Winston-Salem Pops Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 17 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.

Lunch and Learn Lecture: “Gardening and Landscaping with Mushrooms”: noon Thursday at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. The program will be a lecture by Ernie and Cathy Wheeler. Admission is $2, free for members. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

