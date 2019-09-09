Writing Through Our Grief: 9:30 a.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. The workshop is for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org or call 336-331-1318.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
“Chopin Meets the Beatles” and “Three Scenes from Poland”: 7:30-8:45 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call Tom Phillips at 336-758-5180 or email phillito@wfu.edu.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Fork Recreation Center, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com.
Winston-Salem Pops Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 17 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.
Lunch and Learn Lecture: “Gardening and Landscaping with Mushrooms”: noon Thursday at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. The program will be a lecture by Ernie and Cathy Wheeler. Admission is $2, free for members. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.