Cancer Companions Devotional: 10:30 a.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. This is a support group for those in the cancer journey and their caregivers as well, that is focused on God. www.stjohnsws.com.
Pet Loss Support for Adults: 6-7 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-331-1300 or go to www.trellissupport.org.
Book Sorting and Shelving: Two-three hours a week, usually on Mondays at the Forsyth County Public Library Central Branch, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. In preparation for the Friends of Central Library book sale Nov. 15-17. For more information, email: friendsofcentrallibrary@gmail.com or call 336-761-0736.
Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-331-1300 or go to www.trellissupport.org.
Twin City Artisans Annual Jury for Prospective Members: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is for anyone interested in joining an organization of artisans who host shows in interesting venues for its members. For more information, call Sue Smith at 336-655-6371 or email sansuglass@yahoo.com.
Secrets to Meditation: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem. Free.
