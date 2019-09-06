Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Forsyth Gem & Mineral Show: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Admission is $3, free for children with accompanying adult. Free parking (enter at Gate 9 off 27th Street). For more information, go to www.forsythgemclub.com.
Corn Maze: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 2 at Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove. The cost is $6 for the large maze and $4 for the small maze. There are group discounts for 10 or more people. For more information, call 336-529-4084.
Sarah McQuaid Live in Concert at the Library: 7 p.m. today at the Paddison Memorial Branch Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville. Internationally acclaimed folk singer-songwriter kicks off her 35-city U.S. tour. Free.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478, www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Women’s Flat Track Derby Association’s International Playoffs: today through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex. For more information, visit www.wftda.com/tickets.
