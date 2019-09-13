Go, See, Do

Friday Sandwich and Bake Sale Fundraiser: Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will hold a sandwich and bake sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Breakfast sandwiches are $3.50; hamburgers are $3.50; hot dogs are $2.50; homemade bake sale items are individually priced. For information call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.

Friends of East Bend Public Library: Ginormous Community Yard Sale. Noon-7 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the East Bend Public Library, 420 Flint Hill Road, East Bend.

Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478, or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

The Fourth Annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge: 9:11 a.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. It combines the City of Winston-Salem’s 9/11 commemoration with a competition for high school Junior ROTC units. Parking, use gate 4 on Deacon Boulevard, and admission are free. Concessions will be available.

