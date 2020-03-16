The Harlem Globetrotters are suspending all games scheduled through mid-May to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Monday.
The Globetrotters were scheduled to play Greensboro Coliseum on March 27 and LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem on March 28.
The Globetrotters encourage ticket holders to hold on to tickets, the announcement said, because the team "will make every effort to reschedule postponed events as soon as possible." All tickets for postponed games will be honored, it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.