IN THE MOOD: The Stevens Center will swing on July 14 when the Glenn Miller Orchestra visits to play its greatest hits. And what hits. One of the most popular bands of the swing-dance era, the Glenn Miller Orchestra helped a generation get through the trauma of World War II with such songs as “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade.” The orchestra continues Miller’s legacy, performing songs that stay true to their original arrangements. The show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets begin at $58. Visit uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S2I00000u2UrTUAU for more information.
Glenn Miller Orchestra at The Stevens Center July 14
