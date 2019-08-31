Oct. 2-6: OUT at the Movies LGBT Film Fest will screen more than 25 features and about six shorts. It kicks off of Oct. 2 with a donor/filmmaker reception and wraps on Oct. 6 with an awards party. Films will be screened at UNCSA’S ACE Theatre Complex and Wake Forest University’s Byrum Welcome Center. There are parties every night, and Randy “RJ” Jones, an original member of The Village People and an UNCSA alumus, will perform at one of them. For tickets and information, visit www.outatthemovies.org or call 336-918-0902
Tags
Most Popular
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
Spry III, William Dennie
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER SERVICES available for elderly or disabled. Day/night. 336 293 3637
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.