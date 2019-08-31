Oct. 2-6: OUT at the Movies LGBT Film Fest will screen more than 25 features and about six shorts. It kicks off of Oct. 2 with a donor/filmmaker reception and wraps on Oct. 6 with an awards party. Films will be screened at UNCSA’S ACE Theatre Complex and Wake Forest University’s Byrum Welcome Center. There are parties every night, and Randy “RJ” Jones, an original member of The Village People and an UNCSA alumus, will perform at one of them. For tickets and information, visit www.outatthemovies.org or call 336-918-0902

