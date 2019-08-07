At just an hour away from Winston-Salem, the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is so close that it’s easy to overlook all the unusual opportunities it holds for visitors.
Here’s one example: A visitor can stand on the Giraffe Deck, stand eye-to-eye with on of these gentle giants from Africa and hand-feed it lettuce. Sounds a little more interesting than shopping at Hanes Mall.
The largest natural-habitat zoo in the world at 2,600 acres, it has plenty of room for elephants, lions, bison and more to roam. That sort of acreage has allowed the zoo to house a number of interesting animals, including the American Red Wolf. The zoo is home to the second largest pack of breeding American Red Wolves in the world. Only about 40 of these wolves live in the wild, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.
A major expansion is in the works. If funding and construction go according to plan, an Asia exhibit will open in 2023 and an Australian exhibit in 2025.
GetOut
A polar bear swims in the Rocky Coast exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Kids watch a North American river otter swim in the Streamside Exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Asheboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Two black bears at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A black bear paw at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A black bear at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An American bison in the Prairie Exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Two elk lounge in the Prairie Exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An elk lounges in the Prairie Exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A grizzly bear's massive paws at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A grizzly bear at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An American red wolf at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An American red wolf at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Butterflies in a temporary Butterfly House at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Butterflies in a temporary Butterfly House at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Western Lowland gorilla in the Forest Glade exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A young girl and a Western Lowland gorilla observe one another at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Kids admire a Western Lowland gorilla at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A chimpanzee in the Kitera Forest exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African lion's massive paw at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African lion at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African lion sleeps at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Red River hog eats at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A pair of zebras in the Forest Edge Habitat at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African elephant in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A detail of an African elephant's eye at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African elephant in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A group of Fringe-eared oryx graze in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Fringe-eared oryx in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Southern White rhinoceros walks through the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Southern White rhinoceros walks through the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Hamadryas baboon at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Hamadryas baboon at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Hamadryas baboon at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Harbor seal swims in the Rocky Coast Exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Horned puffin in the Rocky Coast exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A polar bear swims in the Rocky Coast exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A polar bear swims in the Rocky Coast exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A polar bear swims in the Rocky Coast exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A polar bear swims in the Rocky Coast exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A shortnose sturgeon at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A North American River otter swims in the Streamside Exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Two black bears at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
Visitors watch a black bear at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A black bear crosses a creek in its exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A black bear lounges at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A plated lizard in The Desert exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Collared lizard sits on the shell of a Desert tortoise in The Desert exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A ridge tail monitor in The Desert exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Cape porcupine in The Desert exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An ocelot in The Desert exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A butterfly in a temporary Butterfly House at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A butterfly in a temporary Butterfly House at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Western Lowland gorilla in the Forest Glade exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Western Lowland gorilla in the Forest Glade exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Western Lowland gorilla eats some leafy greens in the Forest Glade exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Western Lowland gorilla in the Forest Glade exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
A Western Lowland gorilla in the Forest Glade exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African elephant in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African elephant sprays itself down with water in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal
GetOut
An African elephant sprays itself down with water in the Watani Grasslands exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo.
Andrew Dye/Journal