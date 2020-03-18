When Gov. Roy Cooper called for a temporary shutdown of bars and restaurants, except for curbside take-out, starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, venue owners and managers started looking for creative solutions and hoping they can help themselves and their employees make it through to better times.
Venues as diverse as Piedmont Craftsmen on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem and Old Nick’s Pub in Lewisville are looking at downtime in their establishments.
Piedmont Craftsmen gallery, a retail store, closed to the public voluntarily to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are working with individual artists by email or phone. If they need to get their work back, we are shipping it to them. We’re trying to figure out what we can do from a distance. I’m trying to hold my meetings by phone or video conferencing,” said Jane Doub, Piedmont Craftmen’s executive director.
Piedmont Craftsmen, which sells high-quality arts and crafts, has six salaried employees and four hourly shop assistants.
“We’ll be taking it week by week,” Doub said. “A couple of our shop assistants have self-quarantined and some of our regular employees are working from home.”
Norman and Jennifer Hill own Old Nick’s Pub. The popular neighborhood watering hole normally provides weekly pool tournaments and bands.
They usually open at 4 p.m. but they didn’t open at all Tuesday, Jennifer Hill said.
“We usually have bands every Saturday. We had our St. Patrick’s Day band last Saturday” Jennifer Hill said. “But the band we had for this coming Saturday called and canceled.
“We respect everybody’s need to take care of their health and their loved ones.”
Old Nick’s has eight to 10 part-time employees.
“We’ve had good communication with our employees, and everybody’s been very positive about helping each other out,” Hill said.
Both Doub and Hill said that business in March had already been a little slower than usual.
“We’ve seen a little bit of impact over the past couple of weeks,” Hill said. “We had a good night last night (Monday). It’s like people wanted to get out and socialize while they could. But the past weekend we had less than normal crowds — not a bad weekend, just noticeably slower.
“Personally, I think the forced shut-down is. ... much safer and fairer to everybody, and, hopefully, we’ll all get through it quicker.”
“We saw a definite drop in shop sales starting at the first of the month. If we’d only known, we could have had toilet paper for sale or beautiful ceramic hand sanitizers,” Doub said, laughing. “We’re trying to keep our sense of humor.”
Doub said that Piedmont Craftsmen is secure through the next pay period.
“And, hopefully, for another month, but after that, we’ll have to see,” she said. “We have to make sure this organization survives and we have jobs to come back to. It’s tricky, very tricky.
“Our whole goal is to keep selling art for our artisans. We’ll be deprived of the richness in our lives for a while.
“None of us had this on our long-range plan scenario.”
