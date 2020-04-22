TALENTED TIES: Uber-talented folks with ties to N.C. — including Winston-Salem’s own 9th Wonder, Joe Troop of Che Apalache and Ben Folds — are throwing in to make “Under One Roof,” livestream concerts to benefit North Carolina artists. Others performing include Anthony Hamilton, The Hamiltones, Jim Lauderdale, Fantasia, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line and Petey Pablo. The concerts and appearances will be broadcast live 8-9 p.m. April 24-26 on Twitch and Facebook. It’s sponsored by Come Hear N.C. and CLTure, and details are at https://bit.ly/3adDyeP . Viewers are urged to donate to the North Carolina Arts Foundation, www.ncarts.org, which will send all proceeds to nonprofit arts organizations in the state that have established relief funds for artists in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynn Felder

