“Release of the Untamed Mind: Works by Hoyte Phifer, Visual Artist and Poet” will open at Delta Fine Arts Sept. 5.

Sept. 5: Delta Fine Arts will hold an opening reception for Hoyte Phifer and the exhibition,”Release of the Untamed Mind: Works by Hoyte Phifer, Visual Artist and Poet,” at 6 p.m. at 2611 New Walkertown Road. Phifer is a Greensboro-based artist who creates abstract images with relationships to the written word. The exhibition, which hangs through Jan. 18, includes more than 50 acrylic and mixed-media paintings, and a selection of poems. There will be spoken word performances and light refreshments at the opening. Admission is free. For information, call 336-722-2625 or visit www.deltaartscenter.org.

