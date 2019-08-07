FREE STUFF: Reynolda kicks off its summer film series on Aug. 9, with the classic flick, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” based on Truman Capote’s novella. Now in its 13th year, Cinema Under the Stars will be free to the public for the first time. Gates open at 7 p.m., for each show, with the films beginning at dark on the main lawn of Reynolda House. In case of rain, the movies will be shown in the museum’s auditorium. Food trucks will be on site, and a cash bar will be available (no outside alcohol permitted). Blankets, chairs, and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Great Gatsby” will follow on successive Fridays.
Free showing of 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' at Reynolda
Lisa O’Donnell
