FREE STUFF: The Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin, kicks off a monthly Live at Five show in its lobby on Jan. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., with music from Steven Hall, a member of the Charlotte-based indie rock band, Swim in the Wild. There is no admission. Hall is a multi-instrumentalist from Greensboro. The Live at Five shows will be the first Thursday of the month. Future performers include Fred Heintz and Josh Daniel. For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Reeves.

