WINE NOT? Bid farewell to the Dog Days of August with a performance from local singer-songwriter Jerry Chapman at Westbend Winery and Brewery, 5394 Williams Road, on Aug. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. The music is free, and there will be a food truck on site. For more information, see the Facebook page of Westbend. A regular performer with Vagabond Saints’ Society, Chapman plays folk-tinged rock and pop.
Free concert with local singer-songwriter Jerry Chapman
- Lisa O’Donnell
Lisa O’Donnell
