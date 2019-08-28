Opening Weekend at The Ramkat

Jerry Chapman

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

WINE NOT? Bid farewell to the Dog Days of August with a performance from local singer-songwriter Jerry Chapman at Westbend Winery and Brewery, 5394 Williams Road, on Aug. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. The music is free, and there will be a food truck on site. For more information, see the Facebook page of Westbend. A regular performer with Vagabond Saints’ Society, Chapman plays folk-tinged rock and pop.

