There’s apparently enough groundbreaking technology used in “Cats” for NASA to send a rocket to unexplored parts of the universe.
But let’s forget the much-discussed “digital fur technology” used to turn stars like Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba into state-of-the-art, fabulous felines. Spoiler (or spoiled milk) alert: It’s not the technology that makes a whisker of difference here (sorry for the cat puns, but if you see this film, you better get used to them).
No, it’s an old-school quality that’s the real “special effect” worth talking about in “Cats,” the new film version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber juggernaut that launched the mega-musical in the ‘80s: veteran stage talent. Case one: Judi Dench, who can take any silliness and somehow make it genuine and moving. Case two: her old friend Ian McKellen, who can embody an aging cat as well as he can Gandalf or Macbeth (which he once played opposite Dench). Case three: James Corden, who is a Tony-winning stage actor especially good at slapstick, which he uses here to amusing effect.
Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”) brings in top talents like Robbie Fairchild, the former New York City Ballet principal dancer who can sing and act, too, besides being one of the most graceful cats in the alley. Alongside him dances Francesca Hayward, a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, in the ingenue role of Victoria, and other stars of ballet, tap dance and hip hop.
Before explaining the plot — and really, there’s never been much to explain — a brief primer: “Cats” is not so much a show as a cultural phenomenon. It ran in London’s West End for 21 years, and on Broadway for 18. Those are just the original productions; it has been performed in more than 50 countries and in 19 languages.
It is Victoria (Hayward) who begins our story. The innocent young newcomer is unceremoniously dumped by her owner in an alleyway. Suddenly she is surrounded by cats — the Jellicle cats, who have come together for the annual Jellicle Ball.
The ball marks the night when one lucky cat is chosen to rise skyward to the “Heaviside Layer,” and be reborn. The choice lies with Old Deuteronomy, the grand old matriarch, played by Dench, who lends the proceedings needed heft and authenticity.
If Dench embodies good, Elba’s character, the green-eyed Macavity, embodies evil. He’s desperate to win the ball’s prize, even if he has to abduct every other cat he’s competing with.
But before the ball, each cat sings what amounts to a personal audition song. But the big number in “Cats” is, and will always be, “Memory,” sung by Grizabella (Hudson), a former Glamour Cat who’s now shunned, and looking for redemption. Hudson sings this song twice (always crying), so don’t worry if you don’t hear the full belt the first time — it’s coming.
Does all this work? Well, it depends on how you feel about ... “Cats.” Did you love the show? You’ll find stuff to love here. Did you hate it? Ditto! Or maybe ... you’ll have both reactions? That’s possible too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.