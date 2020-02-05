time sawyer.jpg

Time Sawyer is coming to Muddy Creek in Sparta.

A GOOD TIME: Head to the hills of Alleghany County to hear folk rock favorites Time Sawyer at the Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall, 60 S. Main St., Sparta, on Feb. 7 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. With influences from the Jayhawks and other Americana favorites, Time Sawyer has performed at MerleFest, Floydfest and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit Muddy Creek’s Facebook page.

