Jordan Jodi Couldnâ€™t Be Happiers

Jordan Crosby Lee and Jodi Hildebran Lee, the Couldn’t Be Happiers, will play at Incendiary Brewing.

 Ken Bennett

FREE STUFF: Folk rock duo The Couldn’t Be Happiers will play Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., on Jan. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Grab a slice of pie, a brew and settle in for a cozy evening of music, including original tunes and covers from such performers as Loretta Lynn and Taylor Swift. Admission is free.

Lisa O’Donnell

