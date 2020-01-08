FREE STUFF: Folk rock duo The Couldn’t Be Happiers will play Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., on Jan. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Grab a slice of pie, a brew and settle in for a cozy evening of music, including original tunes and covers from such performers as Loretta Lynn and Taylor Swift. Admission is free.
Folk duo will play at Incendiary Brewing on Jan. 9
Lisa O’Donnell
