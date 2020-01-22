GREAT SKATES: The best figure skaters in the country will be in Greensboro through Jan. 26 for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum. Champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dancing at junior and senior levels. For tickets and more information, visit www.ncskate2020.com.
Figure skating championships are this weekend in Greensboro
Lisa O’Donnell
