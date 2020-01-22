Italy Figure Skating Finals Nathan Chen

Nathan Chen is expected to skate at the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships this weekend in Greensboro.

 Antonio Calanni

GREAT SKATES: The best figure skaters in the country will be in Greensboro through Jan. 26 for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum. Champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dancing at junior and senior levels. For tickets and more information, visit www.ncskate2020.com.

Lisa O’Donnell

