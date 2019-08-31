Sept. 14: UNCSA Presents will present Flor de Toloache at 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Flor de Toloache is an all-female mariachi band with a unique flavor and sound, offering an edgy take on traditional Mexican music. After a highly praised “Tiny Desk Concert,” their collaboration with The Arcs landed them on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” This concert is co-sponsored by the Hispanic League. Spend the day at Fiesta! and finish the night off with Flor de Toloache. Tickets are at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945. For info about Fiesta!, visit www.hispanic +league.org .

