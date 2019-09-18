FIDDLE ON: RiverRun will screen a documentary about the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Va., called “Fiddlin’” on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. There will also be a screening of the film at The Reeves in Elkin on Oct. 4. The film documents the famous fiddling convention, which regularly draws people from around the world to Felts Park. The film includes segments on guitar luthier Wayne Henderson and Traphill prodigy Presley Barker. The film’s sound recordist, Winston-Salem resident Tom Hauser, will attend both screenings and provide commentary. Tickets are $12 each plus tax and applicable fees at www.theramkat.com or at the door.
Fiddlin' movie on Galax will play at The Ramkat, The Reeves
Lisa O’Donnell
