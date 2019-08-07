FIDDLIN’ FUN: The Old Fiddlers’ Convention, a cultural experience like no other, will be this weekend in Galax, Va., about an hour north of Winston-Salem. Set on a park in the middle of Galax, the fiddlers convention, the oldest and largest in the world, brings together bluegrass lovers from around the world. Listen to musicians in competition or stroll the park to hear impromptu jams. Tickets start at $7. For more information, visit www.oldfiddlersconvention.com.
Fiddlers convention this weekend in Galax
Lisa O’Donnell
