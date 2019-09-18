Think of Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival as MerleFest lite, or better yet, a chance to head to the mountains for some great acoustic music.
Now in its fifth year, the festival on Main Street in Wilkesboro features a full slate of acoustic music. Other acts this year include Hawktail, Balsam Range, The Black Lillies, Emi Sunshine, Zoe & Cloyd and Presley Barker, as well as The Kruger Brothers, who act as hosts.
The festival has a Main Street area, which is free and open to the public. That area will include food trucks, vendors, a splash pad and kids’ activities. The ticketed area is for the music stages and the beer and wine garden.
Gates will open on Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. with music from noon until about 11 p.m. On Saturday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. with music from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The music will be spread across four stages.
Ticket prices at the gate are $45 for a one-day admission and $80 for two-day admission. VIP tickets for two-day admission are $150. Children 12 an under are admitted free with a paying adult.
The festival is organized through a partnership of Heart of Folk, LLC, a local organization that promotes the area’s cultural heritage; the Kruger Brothers and the town of Wilkesboro.
For more information, visit www.carolinainthefall.org or call 336-990-0747.
