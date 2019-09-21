Studio 7 will present an opening reception for its “Fall Equinox Show” 4-6 p.m. today, Sept. 22, at 204 W. Sixth St.

Nature-inspired pieces from various artists will hang through Oct. 26. Guests will be asked to vote for their favorite piece. Refreshments will be served.

Studio 7 will hold a Harvest Moon paint party 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Artist Tammy Baldwin Willard will lead participants in making a Harvest Moon painting. Bring your favorite beverage and snacks. Supplies are provided. Cost is $35 at www.bpt.me/4354862. Call 336-408-9739.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

