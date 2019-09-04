Sharon Grubbs

“Zena,” by Sharon Grubbs, will be at the Welborn Gallery in Yadkinville.

 Sharon Grubbs

PORTRAITS OF THE SOUTH: The Yadkin Arts Council will have an artist reception on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m., as part of the opening for “Face of My South — A Visual Anthology of Southern Life” by Sharon Grubbs. The exhibit features more than 20 paintings in oil by the Yadkin County native. Pieces focus on people and landscapes that represent her misunderstood heritage. The exhibit will hang at The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, until Nov. 4. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.yadkinarts.org.

