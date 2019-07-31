HOP TO IT: Studio 7, 204 W. Sixth St., will feature the abstract art of Winston-Salem painter C.K. Thompson through August. The show will open on Aug. 2 in conjunction with DADA’s 1stFriday Gallery Hop. Studio 7 will have extended hours through the month, Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m., by appointment and by chance. Thompson has described her art as “a combination of neo-expressionism, street art, abstract and African-American folk.” The Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 10 p.m., in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District. Admission is free.
Exhibit opens at Gallery Hop on Friday
- Lisa O’Donnell
- Updated
Lisa O’Donnell
