Bookmarks will present three events this week at the bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St. Admission is free.
7 p.m. Sept. 25: 4 on 4th with Local Authors: Writers explore themes of American culture askew. Vernon Glenn, author of “Friday Call”; Jason Gray, “Radiation King”; Timothy Reinhardt, “Jesus’s Brother James”; and Michael Roberto, “Coming of the American Behemoth.” Winston-Salem Writers co-hosts.
7 p.m. Sept. 27: We Speak! Open Mic Series for Teens: Teens may sign up for a five-minute spot on stage to share their talents or stories. Participate or listen and support.
10:30 a.m. Sept. 28: Storytime with author La Donia Alford-Jefferies: in honor of A&T Homecoming and Alford-Jefferies’ picture book “Homecoming,” for ages 0-7.
