JOHN BOWHERS

John Bowhers designed Letter Size Little Theatre.

 Peppercorn Children’s Theatre

FAVORITE THINGS: Two Winston-Salem artists have invented a very clever way to keep the young ones entertained during the long and lingering days at home during COVID-19. John Bowhers, a designer, and Harry Poster, writer, are selling Letter Size Little Theatre online. You can order a theater set-up and two plays with characters (more of those to come) that are painted, finished and ready-to-go for $15 apiece, or you can pay what you want to download the theater and characters, and paint or color them with your kids. Visit www.John Bow hers.com/lettersize.

Lynn Felder

