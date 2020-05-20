FAVORITE THINGS: Two Winston-Salem artists have invented a very clever way to keep the young ones entertained during the long and lingering days at home during COVID-19. John Bowhers, a designer, and Harry Poster, writer, are selling Letter Size Little Theatre online. You can order a theater set-up and two plays with characters (more of those to come) that are painted, finished and ready-to-go for $15 apiece, or you can pay what you want to download the theater and characters, and paint or color them with your kids. Visit www.John Bow hers.com/lettersize.
Entertain the kids with your own Letter Size Little Theatre kit
Lynn Felder
