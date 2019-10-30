PUMP IT UP: British music icon Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters will play the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, on Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. Costello was among the most important artists to emerge from the the New Wave, gaining acclaim for his debut album, “My Aim is True” in 1977 and its follow-up “This Year’s Model.” His hits include “Everyday I Write the Book,” “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout?) Peace, Love and Understanding” and “Allison.” He has worked with a range of artists from Paul McCartney to Burt Bacharach. Tickets are $57.50 for this general-admission show. For more information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com/events/detail/elvis-costello-the-imposters .
Elvis Costello to play in Greensboro
Lisa O’Donnell
