GOOD COOK: Nashville songwriter and David Letterman pal Elizabeth Cook returns to The Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin, on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. Andrew Leahey will open the show. Host of the Sirius XM show, Apron Strings, Cook comes from the Outlaw Country genre, and writes with insight and humor, making her a favorite among critics and fellow musicians. A regular at the Grand Ole Opry, Cook played at The Reeves earlier this year as part of the Martha Bassett Show. Tickets start at $20 in the balcony. For more information, visit www.reevestheater.com.
