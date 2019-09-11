DOM GONE GOOD: The Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, now in its eighth production, gets a little better each year. Set on a beautiful spread of property in western Davie County, this year’s festival will feature His & Hers of Mocksville; the Banjo Earth Band of Greensboro; the Kevin Prater Band of Kentucky; Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, and Grammy-winner Dom Flemons, The Bible camp is at 988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville. This year’s festival will also feature a slew of kids activities to keep the little ones occupied. The music runs from 10:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. For more information, visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.
Eighth annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival comes to Mocksville Saturday
Lisa O’Donnell
