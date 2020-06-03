“Watchmen”: This compelling limited-run series, originally shown on HBO, was based on one of the most acclaimed comic book stories of all time, set on an alternate Earth where the presence of superheroes has changed history, sometimes for the better but also for the worse. It’s based on the original 1980s comic. Although it doesn’t require audiences to be familiar with that story, those who are will be rewarded with nice “Easter eggs” along the way. Regina King stars as Sister Night, a police detective who fights crime in a superhero disguise, with a cast that also includes such familiar faces as Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr. and Don Johnson. The set also contains bonus features, including short character profiles, behind-the-scenes interviews, and footage from the ComicCon event where the show debuted. It is available on Blu-ray or DVD.
“Star Trek: Short Treks”: Previously only available to subscribers of the CBS All Access streaming service, this series of nine short films is set in the “Star Trek” universe, expanding on characters and situations from the series “Star Trek: Discovery” and also the original 1960s “Star Trek” series. They include stories devoted to galactic con artist Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson, who also directed his installment) and fan-favorite aliens the Tribbles in a comical origin story featuring actor H. Jon Benjamin (“Archer,” “Bob’s Burgers”). There are also stories with guest stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn as the crew of the Starship Enterprise years before Captain Kirk took over (roles they will go on to play in the forthcoming spinoff series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”), as well as two animated shorts. Each short includes a behind-the-scenes short and/or commentary, with almost an hour of bonus material in all. It is available on Blu-ray or DVD.
“Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season”: Haley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” provides the voice of aspiring supervillain Harley in this bawdy, fun animated series, originally shown on the DC Universe streaming service (where the second season is currently running). After a bad breakup with her “puddin’,” the anarchistic villain The Joker, Harley sets out on her own, forming a team of disreputable bad guys. The humor is frequently raunchy and the action is cartoonishly violent, with dead-on parodies and a clever take on the DC Comics universe. Diedrich Bader, an alumnus of UNC School of the Arts, provides the voice of Batman, whose stalwart, deadpan demeanor provides a nice contrast to the general chaos. The 13-episode season is available on DVD.
“Jaws” in 4K (R): Stephen Spielberg’s breakout hit, which helped create the very notion of the “summer blockbuster,” gets the Ultra-High-Definition treatment in this new 45th-anniversary special edition. It tells the story of a resort town plagued by a killer shark and the efforts to stop it, with a cast led by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and the terrific Robert Shaw. The 4K/Blu-ray combo pack, inside a box with a lenticular cover, includes extensive behind-the-scenes footage and two feature-length documentaries, all carried over from previous releases of the film, and a companion booklet with essays, storyboards, diagrams and more.
“Tokyo Godfathers” (Unrated): This much-loved, poignant anime film from 2003, making its Blu-ray debut, follows a homeless trio who have no one to rely on but each other. When they find an abandoned baby at a garbage dump, they join forces to protect her and solve the mystery of where she came from. The movie has both the original Japanese audio and a new English dubbed version.
“Robert the Bruce” (Unrated): Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison and Jared Harris star in this historical drama set in 1300s Scotland. Macfadyen reprises his role as the historic Scottish liberator Robert the Bruce, who he also played int the movie “Braveheart,” which was released 25 years ago.
“Creepshow: The Complete First Season”: This anthology series, inspired by the 1982 George A. Romero/Stephen King collaboration, tells stories in the style of classic horror comics, with various monsters and human villains wreaking havoc. The cast includes Madison Bailey, a Kernersville native, in one episode .
“Dance, Girl, Dance” (Unrated): Maureen O’Hara, Lucille Ball and Louis Hayward star in this 1940 drama from director Dorothy Arzner, about the rivalry between two showgirls, one an aspiring ballet dancer and the other a burlesque queen as they struggle in their careers and vie for the attentions of the same man. It is now available on Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection video label. Extras include an interview with Francis Ford Coppola about the historical significance of the film.
